Marc Andreesen Just Said That Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Is Here. Here's What That Could Mean for Ethereum.

Key Points

Some investors believe that artificial general intelligence (AGI) is here.

If that's true, a lot is about to change.

Ethereum's ecosystem is one place where changes might start to occur first.

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On April 5, Marc Andreessen, co-founder of the famous venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, declared on social media that "AGI is already here -- it's just not evenly distributed yet." AGI, or artificial general intelligence, refers to AI systems that are capable of matching human-level performance across a wide range of intellectual tasks. It's unclear whether his claim is premature or prophetic, but for investors, the main question is where an economic benefit from AGI would occur first.

There's an argument that cryptocurrency is one such place. Traditional financial venues impose know-your-customer (KYC) regulations and reporting requirements that create friction that autonomous software can't easily navigate, whereas an artificial intelligence agent with a crypto wallet can transact without permission. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) spent the past year building infrastructure for exactly that scenario, so let's take a look at what the implications for it could be.

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Laying rails for a machine economy

The Ethereum Foundation, the nonprofit governing the network's development and its ecosystem, created a dedicated AI team called dAI in September 2025, seeking to make Ethereum the settlement layer for autonomous agents that pay and collaborate without any human intermediaries.

That ambition produced a concrete deliverable in January 2026, when the chain's new standard for AI agents, ERC-8004, went live on mainnet. ERC-8004 creates three data registries that track identity, reputation, and work validation criteria for agents, thereby creating a trust layer for AI that's transacting with unfamiliar counterparties. As of April 8, more than 37,000 agents were registered on Ethereum. So now Ethereum has a key part of the technical infrastructure needed to make an AI-based on-chain economy possible, and it also has a decent population of agents operating.

It also has the means to allow agents to actually exchange funds for services or goods. A protocol called x402 enables micropayments between agents in real time without the need to create any new accounts or wallets at the point of sale.

Furthermore, Ethereum brings a deep pool of on-chain capital for agents to tap. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem holds $54 billion in total value locked (TVL), and $165 billion in stablecoin capital.

Between that base of capital, x402, and ERC-8004, the network thus has nearly all of the ingredients needed for a basic agent economy today. In principle, that makes the coin a bit more valuable than it would be otherwise.

The main missing ingredient is the sophistication of the agents themselves, which do not currently meet the criteria for being or having AGI. Without it, the main source of demand for their capabilities will come from human users, and the bulk of the goods and services that will be supplied to the market will be the result of a human's design and deployment, which limits the ecosystem's growth potential.

There could be plenty of growth on the way

Now, let's turn to the question of what artificial general intelligence would mean for Ethereum, specifically given its positioning, and assuming that Andreessen is correct.

Agents with actual AGI-level capabilities would likely have a larger need for financial resources than the less-complex AI agents that we've seen in operation so far. Equipping the stronger agents with funds, or allowing them to earn their own money, would be helpful because it'd enable them to purchase more services and take on larger and larger tasks with a higher level of independence than they'd be capable of otherwise. If a lot of the economic activity associated with those powerful agents occurs on Ethereum, it'd likely attract a lot more capital to the chain, and boost demand for the coin somewhat, as it's necessary to pay for transaction costs.

So if AGI really has been invented, there's likely some upside in store, and potentially a lot if Ethereum becomes the dominant platform for agent-based commerce. But again, for the moment, what's missing is sources of demand that would lead to actual agents doing economic work at a scale that moves the needle for Ethereum's network usage.

Thus, Ethereum's AI positioning is a thesis worth tracking rather than a buy signal today. If the agent economy materializes thanks to the development of AGI, it could capture enormous value. If it doesn't, you'll have avoided paying a premium for a future that was further away than what some of the smartest thinkers assumed.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.