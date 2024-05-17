Maravai (MRVI) Advances in RNA Research With New Collaboration

Maravai LifeSciences’ MRVI business, TriLink BioTechnologies, recently partnered with Johns Hopkins University to significantly enhance research in RNA therapeutics. This collaboration aims to accelerate therapeutic development through a new center within the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering, leveraging TriLink’s cutting-edge RNA synthesis technology.

Financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

Investment and Technological Contribution

TriLink BioTechnologies works as a best-in-class contract development and manufacturing organization for the synthesis of nucleic acids, nucleoside triphosphates and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) capping analogs.

Under the latest collaboration, TriLink’s commitment includes providing both direct funding and access to its proprietary in vitro transcription technology, CleanScript. This technology is pivotal in advancing mRNA development, which is essential for RNA-based therapies.

The collaboration also involves providing technical expertise and essential discovery and manufacturing supplies, thereby reducing the barriers to innovative applications in RNA research.

Strategic Implication

Per Maravai LifeSciences management, this development will advance nucleic acid-based therapies. TriLink will provide Johns Hopkins researchers with the necessary tools and expertise to develop advanced therapies aimed at treating various health conditions.

As per Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering, the center will enhance Johns Hopkins' RNA research community by providing access to state-of-the-art discovery tools and fostering innovation and collaboration on campus.

By combining TriLink’s innovative RNA synthesis technology with Johns Hopkins' research expertise, the partnership aims to drive transformational breakthroughs in RNA applications, ultimately improving human health.

The new center will be directed by Jeff Coller, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of RNA Biology and Therapeutics. It will be housed within the Institute of NanoBioTechnology and is set to open this spring.

The center will consolidate experts from diverse fields such as RNA biology, genetic medicine, drug delivery and biotechnology, serving as a training ground for the next generation of RNA researchers and a collaborative hub for RNA studies across various disciplines at Johns Hopkins.



Market Prospects

Going by a Roots Analysis report, the global RNA therapeutics and vaccines market is poised for robust growth, expected to surge from $1.2 million in 2023 to $948 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 68%. RNA-based therapeutics have revolutionized modern healthcare by offering superior therapeutic and safety profiles compared to traditional treatments. Despite challenges such as molecule instability and delivery issues, innovative modalities like circular RNA and self-amplifying RNA are emerging. These advancements, combined with promising clinical trials and accelerated regulatory approvals, position the RNA therapeutics market for substantial expansion, addressing previously untreatable diseases.

Share Price Performance

Year to date, shares of MRVI have surged 69.5% compared with the industry’s 4% growth.

