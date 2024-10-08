Maravai LifeSciences Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Maravai LifeSciences, revealing an average target of $10.17, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has increased by 2.73% from the previous average price target of $9.90.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Maravai LifeSciences by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $10.00 - Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $11.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $8.00 $7.00 Dan Brennan UBS Raises Neutral $11.00 $8.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Maravai LifeSciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Maravai LifeSciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Maravai LifeSciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Maravai LifeSciences's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Maravai LifeSciences analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Maravai LifeSciences Better

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is a life sciences company. It provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and supports research on human diseases. Its reportable segments are Nucleic acid production and biologics safety testing. It generates a majority of its revenue from Nucleic Acid Production and focuses on the manufacturing and sale of nucleic acid products to support the needs of customers' research, and therapeutic and vaccine programs. In addition, the segment also provides research products for labeling and detecting proteins in cells and tissue samples.

Understanding the Numbers: Maravai LifeSciences's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Maravai LifeSciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.51% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Maravai LifeSciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -10.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Maravai LifeSciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Maravai LifeSciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Maravai LifeSciences's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.29. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MRVI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Aug 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Aug 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MRVI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.