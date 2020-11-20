Maravai LifeSciences shares rise 18% in debut

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Maravai LifeSciences MRVI.O, which provides a capping reagent to Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech BNTX.O for their COVID-19 vaccine, rose 18.3% in their debut on Friday, after the company raised $1.62 billion in its upsized initial public offering.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.