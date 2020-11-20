US Markets
MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences shares rise 18% in debut

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences, which provides a capping reagent to Pfizer and BioNTech for their COVID-19 vaccine, rose 18.3% in their debut on Friday, after the company raised $1.62 billion in its upsized initial public offering.

