Maravai LifeSciences Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Revenue Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences reported Q1 2025 revenue of $46.9 million and a net loss of $52.9 million.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. reported its first-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a quarterly revenue of $46.9 million, which represents a 27% decrease compared to the previous year. The company incurred a net loss of $52.9 million, influenced by a $12.4 million goodwill impairment, and an Adjusted EBITDA of $(10.5) million. Despite these challenges, CEO Trey Martin noted that revenue exceeded guidance, with core business growth excluding higher volume CleanCap® orders for vaccines. For the full year 2025, Maravai maintains its revenue expectations between $185 million and $205 million. The company continues to focus on its growth strategy amidst a changing economic environment and plans to discuss these results in a conference call.

Potential Positives

Maravai reported first quarter revenue of $46.9 million, which exceeded its guidance range, indicating better-than-expected performance.

The base business, excluding high-volume CleanCap revenue, experienced growth of over $4 million compared to the previous quarter, suggesting solid operational execution and positive momentum.

Revenue guidance for the full year 2025 remains unchanged at $185.0 million to $205.0 million, indicating stability and confidence in future operations.

Management emphasized their commitment to a return-to-growth strategy, which may reassure investors about the company's long-term plans and adaptability in a changing market environment.

Potential Negatives

Net loss of $(52.9) million represents a significant deterioration compared to the previous year's loss of $(22.7) million, indicating potential financial instability.

Goodwill impairment of $12.4 million suggests a decline in the perceived value of the company's assets, raising concerns about its long-term growth prospects.

Decline in Nucleic Acid Production revenue by 37.5% year-over-year, driven by a lack of high-volume CleanCap orders, highlights dependency on specific product lines which may pose risks to revenue stability.

FAQ

What were Maravai's financial results for Q1 2025?

Maravai reported Q1 2025 revenue of $46.9 million, with a net loss of $(52.9) million including a goodwill impairment of $12.4 million.

How does Q1 2025 revenue compare to Q1 2024?

The Q1 2025 revenue decreased by 27.0% compared to Q1 2024's revenue of $64.2 million.

What is Maravai's revenue guidance for the full year 2025?

Maravai expects full-year 2025 revenue to range between $185.0 million and $205.0 million, consistent with previous guidance.

What factors contributed to the decline in Q1 2025 revenue?

The decline was primarily due to a lack of high-volume CleanCap orders and lower demand for research products.

When will Maravai discuss its financial results further?

Maravai will host a conference call on May 12, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results and guidance.

$MRVI Insider Trading Activity

$MRVI insiders have traded $MRVI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL HULL (See Remarks) purchased 175,000 shares for an estimated $987,000

KURT ORESHACK (General Counsel) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $125,750

JOHN A DEFORD purchased 17,500 shares for an estimated $100,625

$MRVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $MRVI stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI),



a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, together with other business updates.







Financial Highlights:









Quarterly revenue of $46.9 million, Net loss of $(52.9) million (including a goodwill impairment of $12.4 million), and Adjusted EBITDA of $(10.5) million; and



Quarterly revenue of $46.9 million, Net loss of $(52.9) million (including a goodwill impairment of $12.4 million), and Adjusted EBITDA of $(10.5) million; and



Revenue for the full year 2025 is expected to be in the range of $185.0 million to $205.0 million, unchanged from previous guidance.







"Our first quarter revenue exceeded our guidance range, and our base business, which excludes revenue from high-volume CleanCap



®



for commercial vaccine programs, grew more than $4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting solid execution and momentum across the business," said Trey Martin, CEO, Maravai LifeSciences. “Our team remains committed to our return-to-growth strategy amid a dynamic and shifting macroeconomic environment. We believe our customer focus, our differentiated technologies and GMP services supporting clients from discovery through commercialization give us the best position to continue navigating the evolving landscape and drive long-term value for Maravai.”







Revenue for the First Quarter 2025

















Three Months Ended March 31,











(Dollars in 000’s)







2025













2024













Year-over-Year %





Change



















Nucleic Acid Production





$





28,750









$





46,016









(37.5





)%









Biologics Safety Testing









18,100













18,163









(0.3





)%









Total Revenue





$





46,850









$





64,179









(27.0





)%











First





Quarter





2025





Financial Results by Reporting Segment







Revenue for the first quarter was $46.9 million, representing a 27.0% decrease over the same period in the prior year and was driven by the following:







Nucleic Acid Production revenue was $28.8 million for the first quarter, representing a 37.5% decrease year-over-year. The revenue decrease was primarily driven by a lack of high-volume CleanCap orders for commercial phase vaccine programs and lower demand for research and discovery products.



Nucleic Acid Production revenue was $28.8 million for the first quarter, representing a 37.5% decrease year-over-year. The revenue decrease was primarily driven by a lack of high-volume CleanCap orders for commercial phase vaccine programs and lower demand for research and discovery products.



Biologics Safety Testing revenue was $18.1 million for the first quarter, or relatively flat year-over-year.







Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) were $(52.9) million and $(10.5) million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $(22.7) million and $7.8 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024.







Revenue





Guidance for Full Year





2025







Maravai’s revenue guidance for the full year 2025 is based on expectations for its existing base business and does not include revenue, if any, from high-volume CleanCap orders for commercial phase vaccine programs, or potential new acquisitions, if any, or items that have not yet been identified or quantified. This guidance is also subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in “Forward-looking Statements” below.





Revenue expectations for the full year 2025 remain in the range of $185.0 million to $205.0 million.







Conference Call and Webcast







Maravai’s management will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and its financial guidance for 2025. To participate in the conference call by telephone, approximately 10 minutes before the call, dial (800) 343-4849 or (203) 518-9848 and reference Maravai LifeSciences, Conference ID MARAVAI. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investors" section of the Maravai web site at



https://investors.maravai.com/



.















MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(in thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025

















2024

















Revenue







$





46,850













$





64,179















Operating expenses:























Cost of revenue









39,125

















38,335













Selling, general and administrative









39,564

















40,885













Research and development









4,888

















5,032













Goodwill impairment









12,435

















—













Restructuring









—

















(1,212





)









Total operating expenses









96,012

















83,040













Loss from operations









(49,162





)













(18,861





)











Other income (expense):























Interest expense









(6,778





)













(10,864





)









Interest income









3,225

















7,210













Other income









24

















106













Loss before income taxes









(52,691





)













(22,409





)









Income tax expense









162

















271















Net loss











(52,853





)













(22,680





)









Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests









(22,908





)













(10,602





)











Net loss attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.







$





(29,945





)









$





(12,078





)





























Net loss per Class A common share attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., basic and diluted





$





(0.21





)









$





(0.09





)









Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding, basic and diluted









143,425

















132,333



















































MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION







(in thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited)











Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

















Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024











Net loss





$





(52,853





)









$





(22,680





)









Add:





















Amortization









7,030

















6,869













Depreciation









5,693

















4,786













Interest expense









6,778

















10,864













Interest income









(3,225





)













(7,210





)









Income tax expense









162

















271















EBITDA













(36,415









)

















(7,100









)











Acquisition integration costs



(1)











767

















2,498













Stock-based compensation



(2)











10,403

















12,057













Merger and acquisition related expenses



(3)











1,178

















30













Acquisition related tax adjustment



(4)











(71





)













(113





)









Goodwill impairment



(5)











12,435

















—













Restructuring costs



(6)











—

















19













Other



(7)











1,154

















404















Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)









$









(10,549









)













$









7,795





























Net Loss attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. to Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP) and Adjusted Fully Diluted Loss Per Share (non-GAAP)





































Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025

















2024















Net loss attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.





$





(29,945





)









$





(12,078





)









Net loss impact from pro forma conversion of Class B shares to Class A common shares









(22,908





)













(10,602





)









Adjustment to the provision for income tax



(8)











5,456

















2,530













Tax-effected net loss









(47,397





)













(20,150





)









Acquisition integration costs



(1)











767

















2,498













Stock-based compensation



(2)











10,403

















12,057













Merger and acquisition related expenses



(3)











1,178

















30













Acquisition related tax adjustment



(4)











(71





)













(113





)









Goodwill impairment



(5)











12,435

















—













Restructuring costs



(6)











—

















19













Other



(7)











1,154

















404













Tax impact of adjustments



(9)











1,095

















(465





)









Net cash tax benefit retained from historical exchanges



(10)











—

















352















Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)









$









(20,436









)













$









(5,368









)

































Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding











255,457

















252,025

































Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)





$





(20,436





)









$





(5,368





)











Adjusted fully diluted loss per share (non-GAAP)









$









(0.08









)













$









(0.02









)











____________________







Explanatory Notes to Reconciliations











(1)









Refers to incremental costs incurred to execute and integrate completed acquisitions, including retention payments related to integration that were negotiated specifically at the time of the Company’s acquisition of MyChem, LLC (“MyChem”) and Alphazyme, LLC (“Alphazyme”), which were completed in January 2022 and January 2023, respectively. These retention payments arise from the Company’s agreements executed in connection with the acquisitions of MyChem and Alphazyme and provide incremental financial incentives, over and above recurring compensation, to ensure the employees of these companies remain present and participate in integration of the acquired businesses during the integration and knowledge transfer periods. The Company agreed to pay certain employees of Alphazyme retention payments totaling $9.3 million as of various dates but primarily through December 31, 2025, as long as these individuals continue to be employed by the Company. The Company agreed to pay the sellers of MyChem retention payments totaling $20.0 million as of the second anniversary of the closing of the acquisition date as long as two senior employees (who were also the sellers of MyChem) continue to be employed by TriLink. The Company considers the payment of these retention payments as probable and is recognizing compensation expense related to these payments in the post-acquisition period ratably over the service period. Retention payment expenses were $0.7 million (Alphazyme) and $2.4 million (MyChem $1.8 million; Alphazyme $0.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Retention expenses for MyChem concluded in the first quarter of 2024, and following the payments in the first quarter of 2024, there are no further retention expenses payable for MyChem. The remaining retention accrual for Alphazyme is $2.3 million, expected to be accrued ratably each quarter through December 31, 2025, with payments expected to be made in the first quarter of 2026. There are no further cash-based retention payments planned, other than those disclosed above, for acquisitions completed as of March 31, 2025.









(2)









Refers to non-cash expense associated with stock-based compensation.









(3)









Refers to diligence, legal, accounting, tax and consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions that were pursued but not consummated.









(4)









Refers to non-cash income associated with adjustments to the indemnification asset recorded in connection with the acquisition of MyChem.









(5)









Refers to goodwill impairment recorded for our Nucleic Acid Production segment.









(6)









Refers to restructuring costs (benefit) associated with the Cost Realignment Plan, which was implemented in November 2023. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, stock-based compensation benefit of $1.2 million related to forfeited stock awards in connection with the restructuring is included on the stock-based compensation line item.









(7)









For the three months ended March 31, 2025, refers to severance payments, inventory step-up charges in connection with the acquisition of Alphazyme, and other non-recurring costs that are deemed to be outside of the ordinary course of business. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, refers to inventory step-up charges and certain other adjustments in connection with the acquisition of Alphazyme, and other non-recurring costs that are deemed to be outside of the ordinary course of business.









(8)









Represents additional corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of approximately 24% applied to additional net loss attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. from the assumed proforma exchange of all outstanding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock.









(9)









Represents income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments at an assumed effective tax rate of approximately 24% and the assumed proforma exchange of all outstanding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock.









(10)









Represents income tax benefits due to the amortization of intangible assets and other tax attributes resulting from the tax basis step up associated with the purchase or exchange of Maravai Topco Holdings, LLC units and Class B common stock, net of payment obligations under the Tax Receivable Agreement.











Non-GAAP Financial Information







This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted fully diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS).





Maravai defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, certain non-cash items and other adjustments that we do not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance including, as applicable: (i) incremental costs incurred to execute and integrate completed acquisitions, and associated retention payments; (ii) non-cash expenses related to share-based compensation; (iii) expenses incurred for acquisitions that were pursued but not consummated (including legal, accounting and professional consulting services); (iv) non-cash income associated with adjustments to the carrying value of the indemnification asset recorded in connection with completed acquisitions; (v) impairment charges; (vi) restructuring costs; (vii) severance payments; and (viii) inventory step-up charges in connection with completed acquisitions. Maravai defines Adjusted Net Loss as tax-effected earnings before the adjustments described above, and the tax effects of those adjustments. Maravai defines Adjusted fully diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Loss divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, which assumes the proforma exchange of all outstanding units of Maravai Topco Holdings, LLC (paired with shares of Class B common stock) for shares of Class A common stock.





These non-GAAP measures are supplemental measures of operating performance that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net loss, as determined in accordance with GAAP.





Management uses these non-GAAP measures to understand and evaluate Maravai’s core operating performance and trends and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. Management believes the measures facilitate comparison of Maravai’s operating performance on a consistent basis between periods and, when viewed in combination with its results prepared in accordance with GAAP, help provide a broader picture of factors and trends affecting Maravai’s results of operations.





These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of Maravai’s results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, they should not be considered as a replacement for net loss, as determined by GAAP, or as a measure of Maravai’s profitability. Management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on Maravai’s GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only for supplemental purposes. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.







About Maravai







Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.





For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit



www.maravai.com



.







Forward-looking Statements







This press release contains, and Maravai’s officers and representatives may from time-to-time make, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Maravai’s financial guidance for 2025; Maravai’s customer focus and differentiated technologies and services helping Maravai navigate an evolving market and drive long-term value creation; growth opportunities, including both organic and inorganic growth; Maravai’s acquisition of the DNA and RNA business of Officinae Bio and the assets of Molecular Assemblies, Inc. and the expected benefits thereof; and future innovations, constitute forward-looking statements and are identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “see,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions.





Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Maravai’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of management’s control. Maravai’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Maravai’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:







The level of Maravai’s customers’ spending on and demand for outsourced nucleic acid production and biologics safety testing products and services.



The level of Maravai’s customers’ spending on and demand for outsourced nucleic acid production and biologics safety testing products and services.



Maravai’s operating results are prone to significant fluctuation, which may make Maravai’s future operating results difficult to predict and could cause Maravai’s actual operating results to fall below expectations or any guidance Maravai may provide.



Maravai’s operating results are prone to significant fluctuation, which may make Maravai’s future operating results difficult to predict and could cause Maravai’s actual operating results to fall below expectations or any guidance Maravai may provide.



Uncertainty regarding the extent and duration of Maravai’s revenue associated with high-volume sales of CleanCap® for commercial phase vaccine programs and the dependency of such revenue, in important respects, on factors outside our control.



Uncertainty regarding the extent and duration of Maravai’s revenue associated with high-volume sales of CleanCap® for commercial phase vaccine programs and the dependency of such revenue, in important respects, on factors outside our control.



The impact of shifts in U.S. and foreign trade policy, including the imposition of tariffs, trade restrictions and retaliatory actions, on demand for Maravai’s products and services and Maravai’s customers’ ability to commit funds to purchase such products and services.



The impact of shifts in U.S. and foreign trade policy, including the imposition of tariffs, trade restrictions and retaliatory actions, on demand for Maravai’s products and services and Maravai’s customers’ ability to commit funds to purchase such products and services.



Maravai’s ability to attract, retain and motivate a highly skilled workforce, including qualified key personnel.



Maravai’s ability to attract, retain and motivate a highly skilled workforce, including qualified key personnel.



Use of Maravai’s products by customers in the production of vaccines and therapies, some of which represent relatively new and still-developing modes of treatment, and the impact of unforeseen adverse events, negative clinical outcomes, development of alternative therapies, or increased regulatory scrutiny of these modes of treatment and their financial cost on Maravai’s customers’ use of its products and services.



Use of Maravai’s products by customers in the production of vaccines and therapies, some of which represent relatively new and still-developing modes of treatment, and the impact of unforeseen adverse events, negative clinical outcomes, development of alternative therapies, or increased regulatory scrutiny of these modes of treatment and their financial cost on Maravai’s customers’ use of its products and services.



Competition with life science, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies who are substantially larger than Maravai and potentially capable of developing new approaches that could make Maravai’s products, services and technology obsolete.



Competition with life science, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies who are substantially larger than Maravai and potentially capable of developing new approaches that could make Maravai’s products, services and technology obsolete.



The potential failure of Maravai’s products and services to not perform as expected and the reliability of the technology on which Maravai’s products and services are based.



The potential failure of Maravai’s products and services to not perform as expected and the reliability of the technology on which Maravai’s products and services are based.



The risk that Maravai’s products do not comply with required quality standards.



The risk that Maravai’s products do not comply with required quality standards.



Market acceptance of Maravai’s life science reagents.



Market acceptance of Maravai’s life science reagents.



Maravai’s ability to efficiently manage its strategic acquisitions and organic growth opportunities.



Maravai’s ability to efficiently manage its strategic acquisitions and organic growth opportunities.



Natural disasters, geopolitical instability (including the ongoing military conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East) and other catastrophic events.



Natural disasters, geopolitical instability (including the ongoing military conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East) and other catastrophic events.



Risks related to Maravai’s acquisitions, including whether Maravai achieves the anticipated benefits of acquisitions of businesses or technologies.



Risks related to Maravai’s acquisitions, including whether Maravai achieves the anticipated benefits of acquisitions of businesses or technologies.



Product liability lawsuits.



Product liability lawsuits.



Maravai’s dependency on a limited number of customers for a high percentage of its revenue and Maravai’s ability to maintain its current relationships with such customers.



Maravai’s dependency on a limited number of customers for a high percentage of its revenue and Maravai’s ability to maintain its current relationships with such customers.



Maravai’s reliance on a limited number of suppliers or, in some cases, sole suppliers, for some of Maravai’s raw materials and the risk that Maravai may not be able to find replacements or immediately transition to alternative suppliers.



Maravai’s reliance on a limited number of suppliers or, in some cases, sole suppliers, for some of Maravai’s raw materials and the risk that Maravai may not be able to find replacements or immediately transition to alternative suppliers.



The risk that Maravai’s products become subject to more onerous regulation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory agencies in the future.



The risk that Maravai’s products become subject to more onerous regulation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory agencies in the future.



Maravai’s ability to obtain, maintain and enforce sufficient intellectual property protection for Maravai’s current or future products.



Maravai’s ability to obtain, maintain and enforce sufficient intellectual property protection for Maravai’s current or future products.



The risk that a future cyber-attack or security breach cannot be prevented.



The risk that a future cyber-attack or security breach cannot be prevented.



Maravai’s ability to protect the confidentiality of Maravai’s proprietary information.



Maravai’s ability to protect the confidentiality of Maravai’s proprietary information.



The risk that one of Maravai’s products may be alleged (or found) to infringe on the intellectual property rights of third parties.



The risk that one of Maravai’s products may be alleged (or found) to infringe on the intellectual property rights of third parties.



Compliance with Maravai’s obligations under intellectual property license agreements.



Compliance with Maravai’s obligations under intellectual property license agreements.



Maravai’s or Maravai’s licensors’ failure to maintain the patents or patent applications in-licensed from a third party.



Maravai’s or Maravai’s licensors’ failure to maintain the patents or patent applications in-licensed from a third party.



Maravai’s ability to adequately protect Maravai’s intellectual property and proprietary rights throughout the world.



Maravai’s ability to adequately protect Maravai’s intellectual property and proprietary rights throughout the world.



Maravai’s existing level of indebtedness and Maravai’s ability to raise additional capital on favorable terms.



Maravai’s existing level of indebtedness and Maravai’s ability to raise additional capital on favorable terms.



Maravai’s ability to generate sufficient cash flow to service all of Maravai’s indebtedness.



Maravai’s ability to generate sufficient cash flow to service all of Maravai’s indebtedness.



Maravai’s potential failure to meet Maravai’s debt service obligations.



Maravai’s potential failure to meet Maravai’s debt service obligations.



Restrictions on Maravai’s current and future operations under the terms applicable to Maravai’s credit agreement.



Restrictions on Maravai’s current and future operations under the terms applicable to Maravai’s credit agreement.



Maravai’s dependence, by virtue of Maravai’s principal asset being its interest in Maravai Topco Holdings, LLC (“Topco LLC”), on distributions from Topco LLC to pay Maravai’s taxes and expenses, including payments under a tax receivable agreement with the former owners of Topco LLC (the “Tax Receivable Agreement” or “TRA”) together with various limitations and restrictions that impact Topco LLC’s ability to make such distributions.



Maravai’s dependence, by virtue of Maravai’s principal asset being its interest in Maravai Topco Holdings, LLC (“Topco LLC”), on distributions from Topco LLC to pay Maravai’s taxes and expenses, including payments under a tax receivable agreement with the former owners of Topco LLC (the “Tax Receivable Agreement” or “TRA”) together with various limitations and restrictions that impact Topco LLC’s ability to make such distributions.



The risk that conflicts of interest could arise between Maravai’s shareholders and Maravai Life Sciences Holdings, LLC (“MLSH 1”), the only other member of Topco LLC, and impede business decisions that could benefit Maravai’s shareholders.



The risk that conflicts of interest could arise between Maravai’s shareholders and Maravai Life Sciences Holdings, LLC (“MLSH 1”), the only other member of Topco LLC, and impede business decisions that could benefit Maravai’s shareholders.



The substantial future cash payments Maravai may be required to make under the Tax Receivable Agreement to MLSH 1 and Maravai Life Sciences Holdings 2, LLC (“MLSH 2”), an entity through which certain of Maravai’s former owners hold their interests in the Company and the negative effect of such payments.



The substantial future cash payments Maravai may be required to make under the Tax Receivable Agreement to MLSH 1 and Maravai Life Sciences Holdings 2, LLC (“MLSH 2”), an entity through which certain of Maravai’s former owners hold their interests in the Company and the negative effect of such payments.



The fact that Maravai’s organizational structure, including the TRA, confers certain benefits upon MLSH 1 and MLSH 2 that will not benefit Maravai’s other common shareholders to the same extent as they will benefit MLSH 1 and MLSH 2.



The fact that Maravai’s organizational structure, including the TRA, confers certain benefits upon MLSH 1 and MLSH 2 that will not benefit Maravai’s other common shareholders to the same extent as they will benefit MLSH 1 and MLSH 2.



Maravai’s ability to realize all or a portion of the tax benefits that are expected to result from the tax attributes covered by the Tax Receivable Agreement.



Maravai’s ability to realize all or a portion of the tax benefits that are expected to result from the tax attributes covered by the Tax Receivable Agreement.



The possibility that Maravai will receive distributions from Topco LLC significantly in excess of Maravai’s tax liabilities and obligations to make to make payments under the Tax Receivable Agreement.



The possibility that Maravai will receive distributions from Topco LLC significantly in excess of Maravai’s tax liabilities and obligations to make to make payments under the Tax Receivable Agreement.



Factors that could lead to future impairment of Maravai’s goodwill and other amortizable intangible assets.



Factors that could lead to future impairment of Maravai’s goodwill and other amortizable intangible assets.



Unanticipated changes in effective tax rates or adverse outcomes resulting from examination of Maravai’s income or other tax returns.



Unanticipated changes in effective tax rates or adverse outcomes resulting from examination of Maravai’s income or other tax returns.



Risks and uncertainty related to the restatement of Maravai’s previously issued financial statements.



Risks and uncertainty related to the restatement of Maravai’s previously issued financial statements.



Maravai’s ability to remediate the material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting in a timely manner.



Maravai’s ability to remediate the material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting in a timely manner.



Maravai’s ability to design and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting in the future.



Maravai’s ability to design and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting in the future.



The fact that investment entities affiliated with GTCR, LLC currently control a majority of the voting power of Maravai’s outstanding common stock, and it may have interests that conflict with Maravai’s or yours in the future.



The fact that investment entities affiliated with GTCR, LLC currently control a majority of the voting power of Maravai’s outstanding common stock, and it may have interests that conflict with Maravai’s or yours in the future.



Risks related to Maravai’s “controlled company” status within the meaning of the corporate governance standards of NASDAQ.



Risks related to Maravai’s “controlled company” status within the meaning of the corporate governance standards of NASDAQ.



The potential anti-takeover effects of certain provisions in Maravai’s corporate organizational documents.



The potential anti-takeover effects of certain provisions in Maravai’s corporate organizational documents.



Potential sales of a significant portion of Maravai’s outstanding shares of Class A common stock.



Potential sales of a significant portion of Maravai’s outstanding shares of Class A common stock.



Potential preferred stock issuances and the anti-takeover impacts of any such issuances.



Potential preferred stock issuances and the anti-takeover impacts of any such issuances.



Such other factors as discussed throughout the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Maravai’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents Maravai files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.











