Maravai LifeSciences Releases 2024 Sustainability Report Highlighting Product Innovation, Governance Enhancements, and Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Maravai LifeSciences announces its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting product innovation, governance improvements, and sustainable growth initiatives.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting significant advancements in product innovation, governance, and sustainable growth, all while deepening its commitment to responsible practices. Key achievements include launching 49 new products, completing a state-of-the-art GMP facility that enhances mRNA production, and establishing an RNA Innovation Center in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University. The company also appointed R. Andrew Eckert as independent Chairman of the Board, implemented a Human Rights Policy, and achieved notable employee engagement. Furthermore, Maravai is expanding its greenhouse gas emissions reporting and advancing renewable energy initiatives, such as solar energy generation at its facilities. The report aligns with international sustainability frameworks and demonstrates Maravai's dedication to creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

Launched 49 new products across portfolio brands, including a GMP-quality CleanCap® M6 analog, demonstrating significant innovation in product offerings.

Completed a state-of-the-art GMP facility in San Diego, increasing mRNA production capacity tenfold, which enhances the company's operational capabilities.

Appointed R. Andrew Eckert as independent Chairman of the Board, strengthening corporate governance and leadership.

Enhanced greenhouse gas emissions data collection and expanded Scope 3 emissions reporting, reflecting a commitment to sustainability and responsible growth.

Correction of the press release title suggests potential oversight or miscommunication within the company, which could raise concerns about their internal processes.

The necessity for a corrected version of the release may imply that initial communications could lead to confusion among stakeholders.

References to forward-looking statements make it clear that there are inherent risks and uncertainties in the company’s future performance, potentially leading to skepticism among investors.

What are the key highlights of the Maravai 2024 Sustainability Report?

The report highlights product innovation, employee engagement, governance improvements, and sustainable growth initiatives implemented in 2024.

How many new products did Maravai launch in 2024?

Maravai launched 49 new products across its portfolio brands, including the GMP-quality CleanCap® M6 analog.

What initiatives did Maravai undertake for employee engagement?

Achievements include a 95% participation rate in the employee survey and the expansion of the WE Employee Resource Group.

Who was appointed as the independent Chairman of the Board?

R. Andrew Eckert, a healthcare industry veteran, was appointed as the independent Chairman of the Board.

What actions is Maravai taking for sustainable growth?

Maravai expanded greenhouse gas emissions reporting and implemented renewable energy initiatives, including solar energy generation in North Carolina.

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This release corrects and replaces the version distributed earlier today at 16:05 ET. The original version included the incorrect title of “Maravai LifeSciencesReleases 2024 Sustainability Report”. The corrected title is “Maravai LifeSciences Releases 2024 Sustainability Report”.





Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of lifescience reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators through its portfolio companies TriLink BioTechnologies, Glen Research, Alphazyme, and Cygnus Technologies, today announced the publication of its



2024 Sustainability Report



, available on the Company’s Sustainability webpage (investors.maravai.com/sustainability). The new report highlights progress during calendar year 2024 across Maravai’s four priority areas – Product Innovation, Our People, Governance, and Sustainable Growth – and underscores the Company’s commitment to sustainable value creation.





“By embedding sustainability into every facet of our operations—from employee engagement to GMP scaleup — we foster innovation, strengthen our business resilience, and create long-term value for all stakeholders,” said Trey Martin, Chief Executive Officer. “Our 2024 achievements position Maravai to remain our customers’ first choice as they advance their programs in next-generation therapeutics and diagnostics.”





Key highlights from the 2024 report include:







Product Innovation









Launched 49 new products across portfolio brands, including CleanCap® M6 analog now available at GMP quality



Completed state-of-the-art GMP facility in San Diego, increasing mRNA production capacity tenfold



Established RNA Innovation Center in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University



Added to our GMP manufacturing expertise and have now manufactured over 130 GMP batches for mRNA









Our People









Achieved 95% participation rate in our annual employee engagement survey, receiving over 2,600 comments



Expanded WE (We are Empowered) Employee Resource Group to facilitate advocacy, mentorship, and outreach across the organization



Implemented new career framework creating transparent progression paths for all employees



Continued our Impact Day program throughout 2024, with employees contributing approximately 800 volunteer hours









Governance









Appointed healthcare industry veteran R. Andrew Eckert as independent Chairman of the Board



Adopted formal, publicly available Human Rights Policy



100% of standing Board Committees chaired by independent members



Strengthened intellectual property position with additional CleanCap® patents in China and Canada









Sustainable Growth









Enhanced greenhouse gas emissions data collection and expanded Scope 3 emissions reporting



Leland, North Carolina facility's solar panels generated over 180,000 kWh, offsetting approximately 20% of facility's energy use



San Diego EV charging stations helped save over 19,000 gallons of gasoline



Advanced planning for lab plastics recycling program and single-use plastic phase-out







The 2024 report was prepared in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Greenhouse Gas Protocol frameworks and maps selected disclosures to relevant U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).







About Maravai







Maravai LifeSciences is an innovative lifesciences company that provides critical products to enable the development of breakthrough therapeutics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies and diagnostics. Through its TriLink BioTechnologies, Glen Research, Alphazyme and Cygnus Technologies brands, Maravai delivers complex nucleic acid chemistries, differentiated mRNA and enzyme solutions, and gold standard biologics safety tests to a global customer base spanning large pharmaceutical companies, emerging biotechs and leading academic institutions.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to future product offerings, facility capabilities, and sustainability initiatives. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. A detailed discussion of these risks is included in Maravai’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Maravai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.



