Maravai Lifesciences price target lowered to $9 from $10 at Baird

Baird analyst Catherine Schulte lowered the firm’s price target on Maravai Lifesciences (MRVI) to $9 from $10 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q results below expectations, with both segments light versus the firm’s model. In NAP, the company noted soft research/discovery demand, a lack of larger drop-in orders, and a few GMP program timing delays into 2025.

