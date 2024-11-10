Maravai Lifesciences price target lowered to $7 from $10 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Maravai Lifesciences (MRVI) to $7 from $10 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following another miss and significant guidance cut. The firm said on Friday that the outlook reflects lower Q4 on pushouts, macro softness in NAP and early-stage exposure in BST, with impaired visibility showing no signs of improvement just yet, even as fixed cost structure continues to pressure margins.

