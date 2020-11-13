Maravai LifeSciences looks to raise $1.35 bln in IPO

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Maravai LifeSciences Holdings said on Friday it was looking to raise up to $1.35 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO).

The biomedical company said it plans to sell 50 million shares priced between $24 and $27 apiece.

