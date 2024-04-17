Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (MRVI) Price Target Increased by 6.78% to 9.98

The average one-year price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (NasdaqGS:MRVI) has been revised to 9.98 / share. This is an increase of 6.78% from the prior estimate of 9.35 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.61% from the latest reported closing price of 8.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVI is 0.10%, a decrease of 21.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 166,575K shares. The put/call ratio of MRVI is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gtcr holds 21,681K shares representing 16.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 11,603K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,463K shares, representing an increase of 44.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 15.50% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,015K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,153K shares, representing a decrease of 35.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 55.44% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,787K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,262K shares, representing an increase of 26.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 23.76% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,169K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,931K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 37.59% over the last quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Maravai LifeSciences enables the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and supports research on human diseases through its portfolio of market-leading companies and proprietary technologies. Maravai companies are global leaders in providing products and services into the fields of nucleic acid production, biologics safety testing, and protein detection to many of the world's leading biopharma, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

