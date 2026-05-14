Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (MRVI) Price Target Increased by 23.91% to 5.81

The average one-year price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (NasdaqGS:MRVI) has been revised to $5.81 / share. This is an increase of 23.91% from the prior estimate of $4.69 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.04% from the latest reported closing price of $4.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 38.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVI is 0.19%, an increase of 49.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.77% to 132,436K shares. The put/call ratio of MRVI is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gtcr holds 20,150K shares representing 13.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 8,921K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,521K shares , representing a decrease of 40.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 8,353K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 6,306K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,174K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 10.26% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,450K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.