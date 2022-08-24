Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' (NASDAQ:MRVI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 30% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings is:

73% = US$563m ÷ US$774m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.73 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' Earnings Growth And 73% ROE

First thing first, we like that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 17% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 65% net income growth seen by Maravai LifeSciences Holdings over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 35%.

NasdaqGS:MRVI Past Earnings Growth August 24th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Maravai LifeSciences Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

