Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MRVI) Share Price Could Signal Some Risk

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 18x, you may consider Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 63.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 15%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 34% per annum as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 11% each year.

With this information, we find it concerning that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

