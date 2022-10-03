Maravai LifeSciences Appoints William Trey Martin As CEO

(RTTNews) - Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (MRVI) on Monday announced the appointment of William "Trey" Martin, III as its Chief Executive Officer.

Martin comes to Maravai most recently from Danaher Corporation, where he was the Senior Vice President of New Business, Genomic Medicine. Maravai's first CEO and co-founder Carl Hull will directly support Martin during this leadership transition and will remain with Maravai as Executive Chairman of the Board where he will continue to guide the company's long-term strategy.

MRVI closed Monday's trading at $24.78, down $0.75 or 2.94%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further slipped $1.74 or 7.02% in the after-hours trading.

