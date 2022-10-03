Markets
MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Appoints William Trey Martin As CEO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (MRVI) on Monday announced the appointment of William "Trey" Martin, III as its Chief Executive Officer.

Martin comes to Maravai most recently from Danaher Corporation, where he was the Senior Vice President of New Business, Genomic Medicine. Maravai's first CEO and co-founder Carl Hull will directly support Martin during this leadership transition and will remain with Maravai as Executive Chairman of the Board where he will continue to guide the company's long-term strategy.

MRVI closed Monday's trading at $24.78, down $0.75 or 2.94%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further slipped $1.74 or 7.02% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRVI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular