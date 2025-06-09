Maravai LifeSciences Appoints Bernd Brust To Succeed William Martin III As CEO

(RTTNews) - Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) announced Monday the appointment of Bernd Brust as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Brust succeeds William Martin III in these roles.

Bernd, who brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the life sciences industry, most recently served as Executive Chairman, and previously as CEO, of Antylia Scientific.

Prior to Antylia, Brust served as CEO of Qualicaps, a global manufacturer of pharmaceutical capsules and filling equipment acquired by Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings. He also held senior leadership roles at Life Technologies, including where he led the global commercial organization, as well as executive positions at Invitrogen Corporation and GE Medical Systems.

