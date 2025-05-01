Maravai LifeSciences to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 12, 2025

Maravai LifeSciences will report Q1 2025 results on May 12, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. is set to release its first quarter 2025 financial and operating results on May 12, 2025, after the market closes. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET on the same day for stakeholders to participate. Interested parties can join the call by dialing specific numbers provided or can access the webcast through the company's investor webpage. Maravai is recognized for supplying vital products that facilitate the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and vaccines, and is a key provider in the areas of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing.

$MRVI Insider Trading Activity

$MRVI insiders have traded $MRVI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL HULL (See Remarks) purchased 175,000 shares for an estimated $987,000

KURT ORESHACK (General Counsel) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $125,750

JOHN A DEFORD purchased 17,500 shares for an estimated $100,625

$MRVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $MRVI stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Maravai LifeSciences, Inc.



(Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, plans to announce its first quarter 2025 financial and operating results after the market close on Monday, May 12, 2025, and will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET.





To participate in the conference call by telephone, dial (800) 343-4849 or (203) 518-9848 and reference Maravai LifeSciences, Conference ID MARAVAI. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investors" section of the Maravai web site at



https://investors.maravai.com



.







About Maravai







Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.



