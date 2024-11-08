Maravai downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded Maravai Lifesciences (MRVI) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target following the Q3 report. The company cut its EBITDA guidance “yet again,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

