Maravai downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded Maravai Lifesciences (MRVI) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target following the Q3 report. The company cut its EBITDA guidance “yet again,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
