Marathon to retain midstream business, names new CEO

March 18 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N said it will retain the current structure of its midstream business, concluding a long-drawn strategic review of the unit it had undertaken after pressure from shareholders lead by Elliott Management.

The largest U.S. independent refiner also appointed industry veteran Michael Hennigan as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

