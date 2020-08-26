Marathon to Buy Fastblock for $22M in Stock, Gaining Speed and Halving Bitcoin-Mining Costs

Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency mining company Marathon Patent Group signed a letter of intent to acquire the mining-as-a-service company Fastblock Mining, founded in 2014, in an all-stock deal.

Marathon will acquire Fastblock for 8,658,009 common shares, currently trading around $2.48, giving the deal a total value of about $22 million.

After deploying Fastblockâs 3,304 ASIC miners, Marathonâs mining power will increase by 208 petahash per second, according to the announcement.

Marathon also said the deal will cut its overall cost to mine bitcoin (BTC) from $7,400 per BTC to $3,600 per BTC due to the lower-than-industry-standard electricity cost of $0.0285 per KwH.

Fastblock has been âactively seeking a partner that could help us build one of the largest bitcoin mining companies in North America,â according to Fastblock CEO Bernardo Schucman.

Schucman will stay on with Marathon after the deal and become its head of mining operations.

Marathon said it will work with Fastblockâs management team to expand the current power capacity in Fastblockâs Atlanta facility from of 15MwH to 45MwH. The facility may be expanded up to a maximum of 100MwH of power should Marathonâs expansion efforts require additional power, the company said.Â

The acquisition is the latest move in Marathonâs push to rapidly expand its mining operations in light of the recent runup in BTC. On Monday, Marathon announced its receipt of 1,300 new mining machines ââ WhatsMiner M31S+ and S19 Pros ââ with 1,000 additional S19 Pros expected to arrive by December.

Marathon said it expects the acquisition to close by the end of September.

Update (August 26, 15:30 UTC):Â This article has been updated with the companyâs halving of mining costs and additional information about Bernardo Schucman.

