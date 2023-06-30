Marathon Texas refinery restarting gasoline-producing FCC -sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N is restarting on Friday the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker 3 (FCCU-3) at its Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, said people familiar with plant operations.

The Galveston Bay Refinery is operating between 77% and 80% of its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity due to outages on units other than FCCU-3, the sources said.

Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry declined to discuss refinery operations on Friday.

Production is cut back at the refinery, which is the third-largest in the United States, because of outages on the 60,000-bpd residual hydrotreating unit (RHU) and the 75,000-bpd Ultraformer (UU-3) reformer, the sources said.

The 140,000-bpd FCCU-3 was knocked out of production by a malfunction on Wednesday, the sources said.

The RHU was taken out of production by a May 22 malfunction.

UU-3 was shut by a May 15 fire that killed a Marathon employee and injured two contract workers.

The family of the man killed in the fire and several contract workers are suing Marathon in Texas courts.

FCCU-3 is the only cat cracker at the Galveston Bay Refinery. FCCs use a catalyst under high heat and pressure to convert gas oil to unfinished gasoline.

