News & Insights

US Markets
MPC

Marathon Texas refinery back to normal operation -sources

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID RYDER

August 18, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

Adds company no comment, background on units

HOUSTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp's MPC.N 593,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, returned to normal operation on Thursday after restoring steam supply, said people familiar with plant operations on Friday.

Operations on the refinery's two 225,000-bpd crude distillation units (CDUs), 105,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater (CFHU), 60,000-bpd resid hydrotreater (RHU) and a distillate hydrotreater (DDU) were disrupted when the steam supply was lost on Wednesday, the sources said.

Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry declined to comment.

CDUs break down crude oil into feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.

Hydrotreaters use hydrogen to remove sulfur from motor fuels and their feedstocks in compliance with U.S. environmental rules.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.