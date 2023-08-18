Marathon Texas refinery back to normal operation -sources

Adds company no comment, background on units

HOUSTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp's MPC.N 593,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, returned to normal operation on Thursday after restoring steam supply, said people familiar with plant operations on Friday.

Operations on the refinery's two 225,000-bpd crude distillation units (CDUs), 105,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater (CFHU), 60,000-bpd resid hydrotreater (RHU) and a distillate hydrotreater (DDU) were disrupted when the steam supply was lost on Wednesday, the sources said.

Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry declined to comment.

CDUs break down crude oil into feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.

Hydrotreaters use hydrogen to remove sulfur from motor fuels and their feedstocks in compliance with U.S. environmental rules.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

