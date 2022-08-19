US Markets
Marathon starts planned work at Detroit refinery

Ashitha Shivaprasad Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Julio Cesar Chavez

Marathon Petroleum said on Thursday it has started planned maintenance at its Detroit, Michigan refinery that would go on until Sept. 15.

A separate, unspecified incident also caused flaring at the 140,000 barrel-per day refinery on Thursday, the company said on its website.

