Marathon starts planned work at Detroit refinery

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum MPC.N said on Thursday it has started planned maintenance at its Detroit, Michigan refinery that would go on until Sept. 15.

A separate, unspecified incident also caused flaring at the 140,000 barrel-per day refinery on Thursday, the company said on its website.

