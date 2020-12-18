US Markets
Marathon St. Paul Park refinery workers authorize potential strike

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Nearly 200 refinery workers represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in St. Paul Park, Minnesota, voted last week to authorize a strike if they cannot reach an agreement with Marathon Petroleum MPC.N on a new contract by the end of 2020, the union said on Thursday.

A strike could affect operations at Marathon's 102,000-barrel-per-day refinery in St. Paul Park.

"We do not anticipate supply disruptions in Minnesota or the Midwest region and expect to continue meeting our customer commitments," said a Marathon spokesman.

The company added that while it is committed to reaching an agreement, it has "appropriate contingency plans in place" and is prepared to safely operate the refinery in the event of a work stoppage.

The union plans to hold a call with analysts and investors about the impact of a potential strike on Friday.

