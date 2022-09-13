Marathon shutting hydrocracker at Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas -sources

Energy
HOUSTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N began shutting a diesel-producing hydrocracker at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, on Tuesday to begin a planned overhaul, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Marathon plans to upgrade the main compressor on the 60,000-bpd Ultracracker (UU-4) hydrocracker as well as performing maintenance on the 105,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater and a 13,000-bpd coker during the overhaul, planned to last between 30 and 40 days, the sources said.

A Marathon spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

The work on UU-4’s 100-J main compressor is expected to reduce malfunctions and unit outages, the sources said.

The Ultracracker breaks down vacuum gas oil and injects hydrogen to produce high yields of diesel motor fuel.

