News & Insights

US Markets
MPC

Marathon shuts Garyville, Louisiana refinery units near fire

August 25, 2023 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N said on Friday it shut down production units closest to burning naphtha storage tanks at its 596,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana refinery "out of an abundance of caution."

The company also said it would evaluate the shutdown of additional units as fire-fighting efforts progress.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.