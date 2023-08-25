Marathon shuts Garyville, Louisiana refinery units near fire

HOUSTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N said on Friday it shut down production units closest to burning naphtha storage tanks at its 596,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana refinery "out of an abundance of caution."

The company also said it would evaluate the shutdown of additional units as fire-fighting efforts progress.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)

