Marathon says pipeline restarted after crude spill in Illinois

Marathon said on Thursday one of its crude pipelines was brought back online after repairs following a shutdown due to a spill, about eight miles east of Patoka, Illinois.

"Personnel and equipment are on-site completing remediation activities. MPL (Marathon Pipe Line) deployed air monitoring in the vicinity as a precaution and detected no impacts," the company said.

