Marathon restarts hydrocracker at Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas -sources

HOUSTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N restarted a diesel-producing hydrocracker at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, on Thursday night, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The 60,000-bpd Ultracracker hydrocracker was knocked out of production on Wednesday by a malfunction, the two sources said.

Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry declined to comment.

Hydrocrackers use a catalyst in the presence of hydrogen under high heat and pressure to convert a feedstock, most often gas oil, into diesel and other motor fuels.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

