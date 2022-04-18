Marathon restarts hydrocracker at Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas -sources

HOUSTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N restarted a hydrocracker at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, on Thursday night, said sources familiar with plant operations on Monday.

The 60,000-bpd Ultracracker hydrocracker was knocked out of production on Wednesday by a malfunction, the two sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.