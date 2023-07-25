Marathon restarts Galveston Bay, Texas hydrotreater -sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N restarted the resid hydrotreater over the weekend at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, people familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

Also the refinery’s sulfur recovery unit had to reduce its sulfur load on Saturday, the sources said.

Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry declined to comment on Tuesday.

The 60,000-bpd resid hydrotreating unit (RHU) was knocked out of production on July 18 by a malfunctioning valve, according to the sources and a notice the refinery filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

The RHU increases the amount of feedstock to produce diesel and fuel oil from residual fuel oil in addition to removing sulfur.

Marathon reported to the TCEQ on Saturday that there was a higher than allowed release of sulfur dioxide from the refinery, citing temperature swings in tail gas units that capture sulfur in the form of hydrogen sulfide.

U.S. environmental rules require motor fuels to meet strict limits on sulfur content.

The sources said the sulfur reduction, called a sulfur shed, was needed because of the high levels of sour crude oil the refinery is converting into motor fuels.

Sour crude, which has a higher sulfur content is lower cost than sweet crude oil, which has a lower sulfur content.

