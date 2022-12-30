US Markets
MPC

Marathon restarts Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas following shutdown -sources

December 30, 2022 — 11:37 am EST

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

Adds company no comment

HOUSTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N restarted the 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, said people familiar with plant operations on Friday.

Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry declined to comment.

Most units, including the 140,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC), were in production by Thursday, the sources said.

The refinery, which is the second largest in the United States shut down on Dec. 23 because of freezing weather from Winter Storm Elliott.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.