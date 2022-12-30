Marathon restarts Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas following shutdown -sources

Adds company no comment

HOUSTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N restarted the 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, said people familiar with plant operations on Friday.

Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry declined to comment.

Most units, including the 140,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC), were in production by Thursday, the sources said.

The refinery, which is the second largest in the United States shut down on Dec. 23 because of freezing weather from Winter Storm Elliott.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.