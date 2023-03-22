Marathon Rate Hikes Could Be Nearing End

The Federal Reserve voted unanimously to raise interest rates by 0.25% Wednesday but a tonal shift in the message from the Federal Open Market Committee post-meeting indicates that there might be an end in sight for rate hikes sooner rather than later, given bank sector stress.

Language in the press release indicates that the Fed is still heavily reliant on individual data points to determine monetary policy and future rate hikes, as has been the case in the last year, creating a fluctuating narrative that has been difficult for markets to predict. Gone, however, was the language of “ongoing increases” as a means to quell inflation and instead resolves to closely monitor the data.

“The Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time,” the FOMC wrote in the post-meeting statement. New projections revealed that 17 of the 18 members of the FOMC meeting anticipate one more 0.25% increase.

The slowing comes on the heels of the collapse of two regional banks in the U.S. and the subsequent turmoil in the banking sector, a factor that the Fed acknowledged in their press release Wednesday.

“The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient. Recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects is uncertain,” the press release stated.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell remarked on the uncertainty of trying to gauge what impacts the banking sector could have on economic slowing in the coming months, calling it “guesswork” at best in a news conference after the meeting: “But we think it’s potentially quite real. And that argues for being alert as we go forward.”

