Marathon Purchases Additional 10,000 S-19 Pro Miners From Bitmain

Zack Voell CoinDesk
Bitcoin miners image via CoinDesk archives

Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company Marathon Patent Group signed a contact to purchase an additional 10,000 Antminer S-19 Pro miners from Bitmain, according to a Monday press release.

  • The machines, when delivered and fully installed, will add 1.10 exahash to the company’s existing mining power.
  • Delivery of Marathon’s new machines is expected to begin in January 2021 with all miners fully deployed by the end of Q1 2021, according to CEO Merrick Okamoto.
  • This latest contract marks the continued rapid expansion of Marathon’s mining power after signing another $23 million deal with Bitmain for 10,500 additional miners in August, as CoinDesk reported.
  • The Las Vegas-based company also formed a joint venture early this month with Maryland-based Beowulf Energy to supply power to Marathon’s miners at a rate 38% lower than its current costs.

