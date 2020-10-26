Marathon Purchases Additional 10,000 S-19 Pro Miners From Bitmain
Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company Marathon Patent Group signed a contact to purchase an additional 10,000 Antminer S-19 Pro miners from Bitmain, according to a Monday press release.
- The machines, when delivered and fully installed, will add 1.10 exahash to the company’s existing mining power.
- Delivery of Marathon’s new machines is expected to begin in January 2021 with all miners fully deployed by the end of Q1 2021, according to CEO Merrick Okamoto.
- This latest contract marks the continued rapid expansion of Marathon’s mining power after signing another $23 million deal with Bitmain for 10,500 additional miners in August, as CoinDesk reported.
- The Las Vegas-based company also formed a joint venture early this month with Maryland-based Beowulf Energy to supply power to Marathon’s miners at a rate 38% lower than its current costs.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
