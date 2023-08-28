Marathon preparing to restart Garyville, Louisiana, units

Adds details from company statement in paragraph 3 and background in paragraph 4

HOUSTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum MPC.N is preparing a plan to begin restarting units at its 596,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana, refinery, the company said on Monday.

The units were shut because they were closest to two giant storage tanks filled with volatile naphtha that caught fire after a chemical leak on Friday at the refinery, which is the third largest in the United States.

Marathon continues to monitor the site of the fire on the south side of the refinery for possible flare-ups, the company said in an emailed statement.

Two minor injuries were reported from the fire and 10 firefighters were treated for heat stress as they battled the blaze in high temperatures along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

