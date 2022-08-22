Marathon plans Sept hydrocracker work at Galveston Bay Refinery -sources

Energy
By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N aims to start overhauling a hydrocracker at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, during the second week of September, said people familiar with the company’s plans.

In addition to upgrading the main compressor on the 60,000-bpd Ultracracker (UU-4) hydrocracker, maintenance will be performed on the 105,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater and a 13,500-bpd coker during 30 to 40 days of work, the sources said.

Marathon spokesman Jamal Kheiry declined to comment on turnaround and maintenance plans at the Galveston Bay Refinery.

The work on UU-4’s 100-J main compressor is expected to reduce malfunctions and unit outages, the sources said.

The Ultracracker breaks down vacuum gas oil and injects hydrogen to produce high yields of diesel motor fuel.

