Energy
MPC

Marathon Petroleum's quarterly profit surges on fuel demand

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Julio Cesar Chavez

U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum reported a jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, on the back of a surge in demand for fuel and refined products amid tight supplies.

Adds background, CEO quote, dividend

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum MPC.N reported a jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, on the back of a surge in demand for fuel and refined products amid tight supplies.

U.S. refiners are posting bumper profits with refineries running at record levels this year, strong export demand amid a squeezed supply due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and plant closings.

Refining and marketing margin doubled to $30.21 per barrel for the reported quarter compared with last year.

Crude capacity utilization in the third quarter was about 98%, resulting in total throughput of 3 million barrels per day (bpd) compared with 2.8 million bpd last year.

"Market demand for our products remains strong, and our third-quarter results reflect our improving operational and commercial execution," Chief Executive Michael Hennigan said in a statement.

Against the backdrop of bumper results, the refiner also increased its dividend by 30% to 75 cents per share on Tuesday.

Net income attributable to the company stood at $4.5 billion, or $9.06 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $694 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MPC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular