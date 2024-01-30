Marathon Petroleum's quarterly profit falls

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum MPC.N reported a fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as its margins sank following a dip in fuel prices.

The Findlay, Ohio-based refiner said net income attributable to company stood at $1.45 billion, or $3.84 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $3.32 billion, or $7.09 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

