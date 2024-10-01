Marathon Petroleum's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 8 options trades for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) summing a total amount of $1,436,273.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 436,030.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $170.0 for Marathon Petroleum over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Petroleum's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Petroleum's whale trades within a strike price range from $165.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Petroleum 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.4 $9.9 $11.0 $165.00 $550.0K 1.0K 500 MPC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.0 $8.5 $9.0 $170.00 $447.3K 587 5 MPC PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.95 $12.5 $12.5 $170.00 $122.5K 705 100 MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.05 $11.9 $12.03 $170.00 $120.4K 705 200 MPC PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $11.5 $11.4 $11.4 $170.00 $114.0K 705 302

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility will have the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel once converted. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marathon Petroleum, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Marathon Petroleum With a trading volume of 1,189,693, the price of MPC is up by 1.15%, reaching $164.79. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Marathon Petroleum

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $173.33333333333334.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Marathon Petroleum with a target price of $193. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Marathon Petroleum with a target price of $182. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Marathon Petroleum, maintaining a target price of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



