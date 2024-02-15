News & Insights

Marathon Petroleum's Detroit refinery workers authorize strike

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID RYDER

February 15, 2024 — 09:55 am EST

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Workers represented by Teamsters union at Marathon Petroleum's MPC.N Detroit refinery have voted to authorize a strike, the union said on Thursday.

The refinery has a crude oil refining capacity of 140,000 barrels per day and processes sweet and heavy sour crude oils to products such as gasoline and distillates.

Marathon Petroleum did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Labor actions have gathered pace in the past year. Strikes by the United Auto Workers union had brought some factories of the Detroit Three automakers to a standstill for months.

