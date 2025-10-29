Marathon Petroleum (XTRA:MPN) Price Target Increased by 24.87% to 174.10

The average one-year price target for Marathon Petroleum (XTRA:MPN) has been revised to 174,10 € / share. This is an increase of 24.87% from the prior estimate of 139,42 € dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 152,63 € to a high of 199,48 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.72% from the latest reported closing price of 164,68 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Petroleum. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPN is 0.29%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 267,061K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,677K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,824K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPN by 85.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,881K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,880K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPN by 1.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,720K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,780K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPN by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,013K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,980K shares , representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPN by 16.66% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,781K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares , representing an increase of 50.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPN by 109.85% over the last quarter.

