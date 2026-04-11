Marathon Petroleum (XTRA:MPN) Price Target Increased by 17.21% to 196.19

The average one-year price target for Marathon Petroleum (XTRA:MPN) has been revised to 196,19 € / share. This is an increase of 17.21% from the prior estimate of 167,38 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 145,07 € to a high of 295,48 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.24% from the latest reported closing price of 188,20 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Petroleum. This is an decrease of 754 owner(s) or 30.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPN is 0.16%, an increase of 44.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.70% to 221,872K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 7,769K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,921K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPN by 19.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,204K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,368K shares , representing a decrease of 30.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPN by 34.99% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,120K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,305K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPN by 17.14% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 5,815K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,020K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPN by 18.26% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,411K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,149K shares , representing a decrease of 16.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPN by 94.35% over the last quarter.

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