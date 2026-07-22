Marathon Petroleum vs. HF Sinclair: Picking the Better Refining Play

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC and HF Sinclair Corporation DINO are two prominent independent U.S. refiners, but they differ significantly in scale, operational reach and growth strategies. Marathon Petroleum leverages one of the nation's largest refining systems, an extensive logistics network and strategic investments in higher-value fuel production to drive resilient earnings and margin expansion. HF Sinclair, meanwhile, focuses on optimizing its regional refining footprint through crude flexibility, targeted capacity enhancements and cost-efficiency initiatives. Both companies stand to benefit from favorable refining fundamentals, including steady transportation fuel demand and supportive crack spreads, while navigating industry headwinds such as commodity price volatility, regulatory pressures and maintenance-related disruptions. Comparing their refining strengths, growth initiatives and operational risks provides valuable insight into which stock is better positioned to deliver sustainable long-term shareholder value.

The Case for Marathon Petroleum Stock

Marathon Petroleum's refining business remains anchored by one of the largest and most sophisticated refining systems in the United States, with nearly 3 million barrels per day of refining capacity spread across the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent and West Coast. Its integrated network of refineries, pipelines, terminals and barges enables efficient movement of crude oil and intermediate products, allowing the company to maximize utilization and capture higher-margin opportunities across regions. In the first quarter of 2026, the refining segment demonstrated strong operational execution with 89% refinery utilization and an industry-leading 99% margin capture despite completing nearly 40% of its annual turnaround program. These capabilities, combined with disciplined commercial execution and a diversified crude sourcing strategy centered on the United States and Canada, provide resilience against global supply disruptions and support consistent refining profitability.

Marathon Petroleum is well positioned to further strengthen its refining franchise as it is investing in high-return projects that enhance product flexibility and increase exposure to premium transportation fuels. The expansion of jet fuel production capacity at the Garyville refinery, ongoing yield improvement initiatives at El Paso and additional jet fuel flexibility at Robinson position the company to benefit from rising global aviation demand. Its growing international LPG trading business and expanding export capabilities further diversify revenue streams, while integration with MPLX's logistics infrastructure enhances feedstock access, market reach and operational efficiency. These initiatives should improve refining margins and reinforce the company's competitive position over the long term.

However, Marathon Petroleum's refining business remains exposed to volatile crude oil prices, fluctuating crack spreads and changing fuel demand, while refinery turnarounds and unplanned outages can temporarily weigh on throughput and earnings. The company also faces rising regulatory compliance costs tied to emissions and fuel standards, particularly in California. Intense competition, evolving crude differentials and geopolitical uncertainties may further pressure refining margins. To maintain its competitive edge, Marathon Petroleum must continue executing efficiently, sustaining high refinery utilization, controlling costs and generating strong returns from its ongoing capital investments.

The Case for HF Sinclair Stock

HF Sinclair's refining business is supported by a diversified network of seven complex refineries with a combined crude processing capacity of 678,000 barrels per stream day across key U.S. markets. Its ability to process discounted heavy and sour crude oils into higher-value products such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel enhances margin potential. An extensive midstream network of pipelines, terminals and storage assets further strengthens feedstock flexibility and distribution efficiency, while geographic proximity to major crude supply hubs such as Cushing, the Permian Basin and Canadian sources provides reliable access to cost-advantaged crude.

The company, at the same time, is taking several strategic initiatives to enhance its refining profitability. Management continues to focus on increasing throughput, enhancing crude optimization and reducing operating costs through targeted capital projects. The El Dorado vacuum furnace project is expected to improve reliability and allow an additional 10,000 barrels per day of heavy crude processing, while the Puget Sound refinery upgrade provides greater flexibility to shift production between diesel and jet fuel depending on market conditions. Strong refining margins, favorable summer fuel demand and the absence of major turnarounds after the third quarter position the company to capture improved market conditions.

Despite these strengths, HF Sinclair's refining business remains exposed to several challenges. Profitability is highly dependent on volatile crude oil prices, crack spreads and refined product demand, making earnings susceptible to unfavorable market swings. Planned refinery turnarounds and unexpected maintenance activities can temporarily reduce throughput and increase operating costs. The business also faces competitive pressure from larger Gulf Coast refiners with lower production costs, while geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions and crude market volatility can affect feedstock availability and pricing. Additionally, increasingly stringent environmental regulations and renewable fuel compliance requirements could raise operating expenses and capital investment needs over time.

Price Performance Comparison

In the past six months, MPC and DINO have posted nearly identical stock performances, with shares surging 82.4% and 83.5%, respectively.



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Valuation Comparison

From a valuation perspective — in terms of forward price-to-sales ratio — HF Sinclair is trading at a discount of 0.55X compared with Marathon Petroleum’s 0.68X.



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EPS Estimates

According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, MPC’s earnings are set to rise 234.8% year over year in 2026.



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The same for DINO’s 2026 EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 113.6%.



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Summing Up

Both Marathon Petroleum and HF Sinclair are well-positioned to benefit from favorable refining fundamentals, supported by resilient fuel demand, healthy crack spreads and ongoing operational improvements.

Marathon Petroleum stands out for its industry-leading scale, integrated logistics network and high refinery utilization. Moreover, its investments in premium fuel production and exports should support long-term growth, supporting its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

HF Sinclair, however, appears better positioned overall, driven by its sharper focus on margin expansion through crude flexibility, targeted refinery upgrades, disciplined cost optimization and improving throughput. Its ability to process discounted heavy crude, combined with attractive valuation, strategic capital projects and strong earnings leverage to favorable market conditions, provides a compelling risk-reward profile, justifying its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

While Marathon offers stability and scale, HF Sinclair's combination of operational catalysts, efficiency initiatives and valuation advantage makes it a more attractive refining investment at current levels.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.