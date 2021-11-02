Marathon Petroleum To Pursue Strategic Alternatives For Kenai Refinery, Incl Sale

(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) said that it continues to progress its portfolio optimization by pursuing strategic alternatives for the Kenai refinery, including a potential sale.

The company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.28 per common unit for the third quarter of 2021, including a base distribution amount of $0.705 per common unit and a special distribution amount of $0.575 per common unit. The base distribution amount represents a 2.5% increase over the second quarter 2021 distribution. MPC expects to receive a total of $829 million.

