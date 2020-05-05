US Markets
MPC

Marathon Petroleum takes $12.4 bln impairment hit as virus destroys fuel demand

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday reported a loss in the first quarter on $12.4 billion in impairment charges, as widespread lockdowns to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic pummeled demand for oil and gas.

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N on Tuesday reported a loss in the first quarter on $12.4 billion in impairment charges, as widespread lockdowns to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic pummeled demand for oil and gas.

Net loss attributable for the largest U.S. oil refiner stood at $9.2 billion, or $14.25 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with loss of $7 million, or 1 cent per share, in the year earlier.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MPC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular