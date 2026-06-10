Marathon Petroleum Stock Near Its 52-Week High: Should You Still Buy?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC shares have surged in recent months and remain near their 52-week high, currently trading at $258.15 after a modest pullback from their 52-week high of $272.46 achieved earlier this month, making the stock one of the strongest performers in the energy sector.



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While some investors may hesitate to buy a stock after a significant rally, strong companies often reach new highs because their fundamentals continue to improve. In Marathon Petroleum’s case, rising refining margins, growing midstream earnings and a shareholder-friendly capital-allocation strategy continue to support the investment case.

The key question for investors is whether MPC’s recent rally reflects peak optimism or whether the company has room to deliver additional gains.

MPC's Integrated Business Model Remains a Strength

Marathon Petroleum operates one of the largest refining systems in the United States, with approximately 3 million barrels per day of refining capacity. In addition to its refining operations, the company owns a significant stake in MPLX LP MPLX, one of North America’s largest midstream operators.

This integrated structure provides multiple sources of earnings. While refining profits can fluctuate with market conditions, MPLX generates stable fee-based cash flows that help reduce earnings volatility and strengthen the company’s financial profile.

The benefits of this model were evident in the first quarter of 2026. MPC generated adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 billion. The Refining & Marketing (R&M) segment contributed $1.4 billion, nearly triple the year-ago level, supported by stronger refining margins and efficient operations. Meanwhile, MPLX LP continued to provide stable cash-flow support through its diversified midstream asset base.

Strong Refining Fundamentals Drive Growth

The refining environment has improved considerably over the past year. Global supply disruptions, geopolitical uncertainty and resilient fuel demand have supported stronger crack spreads and higher refining margins.

These favorable conditions were reflected in MPC’s first-quarter results. R&M’s adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.4 billion from $489 million in the year-earlier period. The segmental margin increased to $17.74 per barrel from $13.38.

These results came despite the company completing roughly 40% of its planned annual turnaround activity during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum maintained an 89% crude utilization rate while delivering strong operational performance.

Management also highlighted healthy demand trends across gasoline, diesel and jet fuel markets. With its large refining footprint and integrated logistics network, Marathon Petroleum appears well-positioned to benefit from favorable market conditions through the remainder of 2026.

Growth Projects Support Future Earnings

Although the company remains disciplined with capital spending, it continues to invest in projects that offer attractive returns.

Marathon Petroleum recently completed its Garyville jet fuel project and is advancing additional projects at its El Paso and Robinson facilities. These investments are expected to improve product flexibility, enhance margins and better align production with market demand.

At the same time, MPLX continues to expand its natural gas and NGL infrastructure, particularly in the Permian Basin. These projects should support long-term cash-flow growth and increase distributions flowing back to Marathon Petroleum.

Together, refining optimization initiatives and midstream expansion projects provide a clear path for earnings growth.

Shareholder Returns Remain Major Attraction

One of the strongest aspects of the MPC investment story is its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

In the first quarter, the company returned approximately $1 billion through dividends and share repurchases. Management also approved an additional $5-billion share-repurchase authorization, demonstrating confidence in the company’s outlook.

The growing cash distributions received from MPLX further strengthen Marathon Petroleum’s ability to maintain and expand shareholder returns. Management expects MPLX’s growth strategy to support double-digit annual distribution growth to MPC over the next two years, creating another source of value for investors.

Valuation Still Looks Reasonable

Despite trading near its 52-week high, Marathon Petroleum trades at a forward P/E of 9.05X, below the Oil-Energy sector average of 11.41X and between peer valuations, trading above Valero Energy VLO but below PBF Energy PBF, underscoring its attractive valuation relative to its earnings potential.



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Unlike many momentum-driven stocks, MPC’s recent gains have been supported by improving fundamentals, rising earnings expectations and favorable industry conditions. Its exposure to both refining and midstream operations also helps reduce risks compared with many pure-play refining peers.

Analysts have become increasingly optimistic about the company’s outlook. Over the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for 2026 earnings has risen from $21.49 per share to $30.05, while the 2027 estimate has increased from $20.36 to $26.55.



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Market sentiment remains favorable as well. MPC has an average brokerage rating of 1.87 on a 1-to-5 scale, where 1 represents Strong Buy. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, nine rate it as a Strong Buy and three rate it as a Buy. Similar to Valero Energy and PBF Energy, Marathon Petroleum is benefiting from a favorable refining environment, but its integrated business model provides an additional source of earnings stability through MPLX.



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What's the Right Move for Investors: Buy or Hold?

Marathon Petroleum's strong first-quarter performance, improving refining margins, expanding MPLX cash flows and disciplined capital-allocation strategy reinforce its long-term investment appeal. The company continues to benefit from resilient fuel demand, favorable market conditions and a portfolio of high-return growth projects.

Although MPC is trading near its 52-week high, the stock’s strength appears to be driven by improving fundamentals rather than excessive optimism. With attractive valuation, robust shareholder returns and multiple growth catalysts in place, Marathon Petroleum remains well-positioned to create value for investors. Compared with peers such as Valero Energy and PBF Energy, MPC offers investors a more diversified earnings stream, supported by refining and midstream operations.

Marathon Petroleum currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting positive earnings estimate revisions and improving business momentum. For investors seeking exposure to a high-quality downstream energy company, MPC appears to remain a compelling buy despite trading near its 52-week high. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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