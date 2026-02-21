Marathon Petroleum Returned $4.5 Billion to Shareholders in 2025. Here's Why It Could Happen Again.

Key Points

Quarterly cash flow reached its highest level in two years.

MPLX distributions to Marathon are growing at a 12.5% annual clip.

Management expects 2026 capital returns to keep pace with last year.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC), the largest independent U.S. refiner, is up 21% this year after fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.07 per share crushed analyst expectations. Refining margins did the heavy lifting, with the company capturing 114% of the benchmark crack spread, up from 96% in the third quarter. That drove cash from operations to $2.7 billion, nearly 60% above the prior year.

During the year, Marathon returned $4.5 billion to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends. The cash return story, though, is getting stronger from here, and it doesn't need peak margins to hold.

A two-pronged cash flow model

The company runs on two profit engines. MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), its midstream subsidiary, owns pipelines and processing plants that generate fee-based income moving natural gas and liquids from wellhead to market.

The refining segment processes over 3 million barrels per day across three regions, turning crude into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Refiners measure their execution against a benchmark crack spread, the theoretical margin from processing a barrel of crude. Oil prices have pulled back while refined fuel demand has held up, widening that spread.



Marathon's refining margin hit $18.65 per barrel in the fourth quarter, up 44% year over year. Valero (NYSE: VLO) managed just $13.61 over the same period.

The other half of Marathon's story runs through MPLX, where the distributions don't swing with crack spreads. That's what separates Marathon from a pure refiner. MPLX distributions to Marathon are set to exceed $3.5 billion annually over the next two years, up from $2.8 billion.

That income stream alone covers the dividend and base capital spending, while the refining segment's cash flow goes toward buybacks. On the fourth-quarter call, management said it expects the repurchase pace to hold this year, with $4.4 billion in buyback authorization still on the books.

What margins need to do next

The primary risk is that Q4's refining margin is cyclically elevated. If crack spreads compress, it would hit the refining segment first, and it accounts for roughly half of the company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Management sees tight global refining supply and steady distillate demand into 2026. Regional closures, including a California refinery this spring, further tighten the domestic market.

The stock currently sits around $200 per share, with a 1.9% dividend yield. At about 7.4 times trailing EBITDA and roughly 15 times forward earnings, Marathon is fairly valued for a refiner with this much midstream stability. How margins hold through 2026, as new Asian refining capacity comes online, is the one variable worth watching.

Bryan White has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

