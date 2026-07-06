Marathon Petroleum Rallies 52% in 6 Months: How to Play the Stock?

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC have climbed 52.3% over the past six months, outperforming the Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing sub-industry’s gain of 29.9% and the broader oil and energy sector's modest rise of 14.7%.

Peer comparison further highlights the strength, as Marathon Petroleum outperformed its peers, Valero Energy Corporation VLO and Phillips 66 PSX, which gained 48.3% and 26%, respectively, during the same time period.



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Marathon Petroleum stands to benefit from the recent soft oil price environment, which can support refining margins and profitability. However, after such a sharp rally, investors are left wondering whether the stock still offers meaningful upside or if much of the optimism has already been priced in. While Marathon Petroleum's operational strengths remain intact, a closer assessment of its valuation, earnings outlook and growth catalysts is essential to determine whether the stock remains a compelling buy at current levels.

Factors Favoring Marathon Petroleum Stock

Operational Excellence Is Driving Higher Refining Profitability: Marathon Petroleum continues to distinguish itself through industry-leading operational execution. During the first quarter, its refineries achieved 89% utilization while delivering an impressive 99% capture rate, meaning the company converted nearly all available market refining margins into realized profits. Management highlighted that the quarter recorded the lowest level of unplanned downtime in MPC's decade despite completing a significant portion of scheduled maintenance. Additionally, strategic investments such as the new jet fuel capacity at the Garyville refinery and upcoming projects at El Paso and Robinson are expected to increase production of higher-margin refined products. These investments improve product flexibility and position the company to capitalize on growing demand for jet fuel and diesel. Strong operational reliability, disciplined maintenance planning and superior commercial execution together create a competitive advantage that can sustain profitability even as market conditions fluctuate.

2026 Earnings Estimates Look Compelling: The Zacks Consensus Estimate implies a 208% year-over-year rise in MPC’s 2026 earnings per share, signaling a shift to positive earnings growth. This anticipated growth resembles the optimism embedded in the stock’s current price. Just like MPC, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share of peer companies — Valero Energyand Phillips 66 — also implies a positive year-over-year earnings growth of 167.4% and 199%, respectively.



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MPC’s Improving Estimate Revisions: Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPC’s earnings per share has been revised 9.7% higher for 2026. However, the estimates for VLO and PSX have been revised by only 7% and 5.5%, respectively, over the same period.



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Challenges That Pressure Marathon Petroleum Stock

Earnings Sensitivity to Refining Margins and Market Cyclicality: Marathon Petroleum remains heavily dependent on refining operations, making its earnings sensitive to refining margins and fuel demand. First-quarter results benefited from geopolitical conditions that tightened global fuel supplies and boosted crack spreads. If global refining capacity returns, crude supply disruptions ease, or fuel demand weakens, refining margins could normalize and reduce earnings and cash flow. Because refining is inherently cyclical, current profitability may represent a strong point in the cycle rather than a sustainable long-term earnings level. This cyclicality can lead to significant volatility in both financial performance and Marathon Petroleum’s share price.

Large Maintenance Requirements Could Pressure Returns: Operating one of the largest refining systems in the United States requires significant ongoing spending on maintenance, reliability and regulatory compliance. In the first quarter, Marathon Petroleum incurred about $530 million in refinery turnaround costs and completed nearly 40% of its planned annual maintenance, while maintaining full-year turnaround spending guidance of $1.35 billion. The company is also investing heavily in refinery upgrades, jet fuel optimization projects and MPLX expansion. While these investments are expected to boost long-term growth, they require substantial capital and carry execution risks, potentially pressuring free cash flow if market conditions weaken.

MPC’s Valuation: Based on the forward price-to-sales ratio, Marathon Petroleum appears attractively valued relative to Valero Energy but trades at a premium compared with Phillips 66, which could prompt investors to exercise caution before investing.

Valuation Comparison



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Final Verdict on MPC Stock

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is benefiting from industry-leading refinery execution, improving earnings estimates and strategic investments that should support higher-margin production and long-term profitability. Favorable refining conditions and stronger estimate revisions compared with peers also reinforce its investment case.

However, much of this optimism appears to be reflected in the stock price following its sharp rally over the past six months. Marathon Petroleum's earnings remain highly exposed to cyclical refining margins, while elevated maintenance spending and ongoing capital investments could pressure cash flows if market conditions soften.

In this context, investors should consider adopting a hold strategy for now to monitor Marathon Petroleum’s ongoing strengths while waiting for clearer earnings visibility and avoiding a premature exit before its initiatives potentially translate into shareholder value.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.