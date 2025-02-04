Marathon Petroleum: Q4 EPS, Revenue Fall

Oil refining specialist Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had a rough fourth quarter, according to its earnings report released on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) fell nearly 81% year over year to an adjusted EPS of $0.77. Revenue of $33.14 billion decreased 8.6%. The quarter underscored pronounced challenges in some segments of the business, notably within the Refining and Marketing segment.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS $0.77 $3.98 (80.7%) Revenue $33.14 billion $36.26 billion (8.6%) Adjusted net income $249 million $1.505 billion (83.5%) Adjusted EBITDA $2.12 billion $3.57 billion (40.6%)

Business Overview and Focus Areas

Marathon Petroleum, operating extensively in the U.S., runs one of the largest refining systems with a capacity to process approximately 3 million barrels of crude oil daily. The company boasts an integrated network of refineries across the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions, optimizing operations for efficient production.

The company focuses on several key areas to ensure success. Its refining capacity and operational efficiency are crucial for maintaining low production costs and high profit margins. Additionally, a partnership with its midstream spin-off, MPLX, plays a vital role. MPLX supports Marathon's core refining operations by providing the infrastructure needed for crude oil and product transportation, enhancing Marathon's flexibility and geographic reach in different markets. The company's strategic shift towards renewable fuels also indicates a significant step towards future growth.

Quarter Highlights and Challenges

The quarter showcased mixed results. The Refining and Marketing segment saw its adjusted EBITDA plunge to $559 million, a significant drop from $2.25 billion the previous year, largely influenced by lower market crack spreads. Crack spreads reflect the difference between crude oil and finished product prices; their reduction has markedly impacted profit margins.

Conversely, the Midstream segment thrived, achieving a strong adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion, up slightly from $1.6 billion in the previous year. This growth was fueled by increased rates and volumes, along with contributions from recent acquisitions. The Renewable Diesel segment also showed promise, with an adjusted EBITDA improvement to $28 million from a loss of $47 million the previous year, largely due to heightened utilization rates at the Martinez joint venture.

While Marathon has strategically returned $10.2 billion to shareholders in 2024 through dividends and share buybacks, underlining its commitment to shareholder value, the company continues to face pressures from evolving market dynamics. Challenges such as increased demand for renewable energy and stringent environmental regulations stress more traditional refining operations, adding complexity to maintaining profitability.

In terms of dividends, there were no significant changes reported for this quarter. The focus remains on strategic investments and operational resilience amidst changing market conditions.

Looking Ahead

For 2025, Marathon's management has outlined a capital spending plan of $1.25 billion, focusing on enhancing refining efficiency in key locations. This strategy aims to maintain a competitive advantage by pursuing high-return projects that underpin the company's long-term goals. Management expects to leverage MPLX distributions to cover dividends and capital needs efficiently.

Investors should monitor the midstream and renewable segments' contributions in upcoming quarters as these areas hold the potential for significant growth. Especially noteworthy is the continued investment in renewable energy infrastructures such as the Martinez joint venture. As Marathon navigates the complex landscape of energy transition and market dynamics, its ability to adapt and expand into high-growth areas while maintaining traditional operations will be crucial in delivering sustained value to shareholders.

