News & Insights

Energy
MPC

Marathon Petroleum Q2 profit slumps 63% on lower refining margins

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID RYDER

August 01, 2023 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 3, 5 and 8; details on results in paragraph 6

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N reported a 63% drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as improved fuel supplies and slowing economic activity compressed its margins.

Production cuts from OPEC+ weighed on oil companies, as it removed heavy, sour barrels from the market that U.S. refiners buy cheaply to generate higher profit off fuel sales.

Despite a resilient fuel demand in the U.S., an increase in global refining capacity compared with last year and slowing economic activity has brought the market down from the peaks seen in 2022.

Marathon said crude capacity utilization was 93% due to planned maintenance activity in the Mid-Continent and West Coast regions, resulting in a total throughput of 2.9 million barrels per day (bpd) for the reported quarter.

Refining and marketing margin was $22.10 per barrel for the April-June quarter, down 41% from a year earlier.

The Findlay, Ohio-based refiner said net income attributable to company stood at $2.2 billion, or $5.32 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $5.9 billion, or $10.95 per, a year earlier.

Rival Valero Energy Corp VLO.N last week also saw its quarterly profits dwindle as refining margins came under pressure, but beat estimates on strength in its renewable diesel business.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

EnergyUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.