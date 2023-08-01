News & Insights

Marathon Petroleum Q2 profit slumps 63%

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID RYDER

August 01, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N reported a 63% drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as improved fuel supplies and slowing economic activity compressed its margins.

The Findlay, Ohio-based refiner said net income attributable to company stood at $2.2 billion, or $5.32 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $5.9 billion, or $10.95 per, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

