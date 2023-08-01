Marathon Petroleum Q2 profit slumps 63%

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N reported a 63% drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as improved fuel supplies and slowing economic activity compressed its margins.

The Findlay, Ohio-based refiner said net income attributable to company stood at $2.2 billion, or $5.32 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $5.9 billion, or $10.95 per, a year earlier.

