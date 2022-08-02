Energy
MPC

Marathon Petroleum profit soars on strong fuel demand

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Julio Cesar Chavez

U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum reported a jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, riding on a surge in demand for fuel and refined products amid tight supplies.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum MPC.N reported a jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, riding on a surge in demand for fuel and refined products amid tight supplies.

Adjusted income was $5.69 billion, or $10.61 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, up from $437 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier. The year-ago quarter had benefited from a $11.68 billion gain on sale of the Speedway unit.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MPC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Energy Videos

CIX’s Partnership With Nasdaq to Power Its Carbon Marketplace

Jul 19, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular